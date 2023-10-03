Brian McArthur-Muscroft, chief financial officer at IQ-EQ.

As group chief financial officer, Muscroft will be part of the IQ-EQ management team and group supervisory board and will participate in strategic decision-making.

He will be in charge of IQ-EQ’s financial position.

Muscroft served as the chief financial officer of financial intelligence pioneer Qontigo before joining IQ-EQ.

Additionally, he was formerly the group chief financial officer for FTSE 100 global infrastructure software business Micro Focus International plc.

When Muscroft served as CFO of Paysafe Group plc, he guided the company to a December 2016 FTSE 250 listing on the LSE Main Market and a subsequent successful sale to Blackstone and CVC in 2018.

Prior to Paysafe, Muscroft was group finance director at Telecity Group, where he oversaw the company’s initial public offering (IPO).

Furthermore, the hiring follows as Muscroft will succeed Eric Fady, IQ-EQ’s current group CFO, who will retire at the end of 2023 after nearly eight years of valued service.

They will work closely together for the rest of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Commenting on Fady’s parting, IQ-EQ’s group chief executive officer, Mark Pesco, stated: “Eric has played a hugely significant role in our growth journey to date and will be sorely missed, so I’d like to take this opportunity to both welcome Brian on board and say a heartfelt thank-you to Eric for his incredible contribution over the past several years.”

On Muscroft’s appointment, Pesco continued: “The role of group CFO is crucially important to any business and replacing someone of Eric’s expertise and professional standing was not an insignificant task, so I’m delighted we’ve found such a worthy successor in Brian. He has excellent credentials to guide us through our next stage of profitable growth and I look forward to working closely with him as we prepare for this next phase and develop our new five-year strategic plan.”