The new head of Europe and UK distribution for Franklin Templeton is Matt Harrison.

In his new position, he will be in charge of creating the business’ distribution plan while additionally growing operations in this crucial area.

He will begin receiving reports from the distribution leaders in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Over the following months, Harrison will move to London and report to Adam Spector, EVP, and head of global distribution at Franklin Templeton.

Harrison formerly served as Franklin Templeton’s Sydney-based co-head of APAC.

He held prominent positions at a number of companies before joining the company in 2018, including Colonial First State, Commonwealth Bank, and ING.

With over 25 years of expertise, he has built client connections in a variety of sectors, including Asia Pacific, Australia, India, Japan, and the UK.

Spector commented: “Over the last several years, we have been purposefully transforming and strategically expanding our firm. In crucial markets including UK, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), we have made significant strides in growing our distribution channels. Building on this momentum, it is important for us to evolve our leadership talent as we focus on delivering long-term value to our clients.”

Additional hires

Furthermore, Harrison’s new position managing Europe and the UK has broadened Tariq Ahmad’s duties, who has been appointed the only head of APAC distribution reporting to Spector.

In order to cater to its customers in this region, which is essential to Franklin Templeton’s worldwide growth strategy, Ahmad will now be responsible for operating and overseeing the APAC strategy.

Ahmad, who is located in Singapore, has over two decades of experience in the asset management sector and was formerly co-head of APAC distribution.

Dubai-based Sandeep Singh has been assigned head of CEEMEA & India distribution and will also report to Spector.

Before, Singh oversaw the management and growth of the company’s institutional and retail operations in Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEEMEA).

Additionally, he also served as head of CEEMEA distribution.

Singh’s new position will require him to take on more obligations, including managing the Indian market.

He has more than 25 years of expertise in the asset management sector and has previously held a number of executive positions within the company in India and Malaysia.

Julian Ide, who was previously in charge of EMEA’s distribution, has been named vice chair, EMEA, and will now report to president and CEO Jenny Johnson.

Jointly Harrison and Singh will now handle Julian Ide’s duties.

Ide’s new role will require him to interact with senior executives at the biggest international financial institutions in EMEA in order to develop long-term relationships that will be advantageous to both parties.