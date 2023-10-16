Stash also announced that it gained an investment of $40m, which consisted of a variety of new and existing investors, including Goodwater Capital and Union Square Ventures, and was led by funds and accounts handled by T. Rowe Price Investment Management.

With new executives and significant investment, Stash approaches its next chapter of expansion with profit in aim.

Stash CEO Liza Landsman commented: “The addition of Amy, who is amongst the most accomplished leaders in the financial services space, plus a new round of financing from marquee investors, are clear indicators of the strength of Stash’s business. It also signals our widely ambitious future. We will move even faster to scale while committing to increasing levels of rigor and transparency—all in service of supporting our millions of customers. Profitability, and the flexibility it provides, is within reach.”

Butte has an extensive history of taking firms public as a director, advisor, and CFO, including the landmark IPO of the New York Stock Exchange.

After serving for seven years on the board of BNP Paribas USA and for six years on the Fidelity Strategic Advisers Funds Boards, she currently sits on the boards of Bain Capital Specialty Finance and DigitalOcean.

As a founder and strategic adviser, she is firmly committed to engaging and informing the next generation of investors.

“Stash uniquely combines financial services and tech to create real value for its customers, in all the right ways,” added Butte. “With its scale and differentiated business model, the possibilities for Stash are vast and extremely exciting. I’m thrilled to join Liza and the rest of the board to help ready the organisation for the future.”

Furthermore, the business named Chien-Liang Chou, a former employee of Dave and Salesforce, as its chief technology officer in August.