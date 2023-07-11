In his new position, Berchem will also participate in the EFG Global business committee.

Along with the board of EFG Private Bank Limited, London, Berchem will also report directly to Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of EFG International.

Richard Thomas, who has chosen to leave his position at EFG after serving in it for more than four years in order to seek other opportunities, will be replaced by Berchem.

Berchem will be in charge of significantly developing EFG’s hub and booking centre in the UK by utilising EFG’s full banking licence.

Along with continuing to expand the private banking business in this crucial market from a strategic standpoint, he will also spearhead initiatives to increase the product and service offering in the UK region and diversify revenue streams.

Joining from Credit Suisse, Berchem most recently held the position of CEO of Credit Suisse (UK), the company’s UK private banking division.

He held a number of key positions at Barclays before joining Credit Suisse in 2017, including head of the private bank for London.

Furthermore, he previously spent nine years working at JPMorgan, serving among other roles as the head of European Cash Sales.

Along with prior employment at KPMG, Morgan Stanley, and Merrill Lynch.

In addition, Berchem holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management in Chicago.

Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of EFG International: “I am very pleased that Christian Berchem is joining us as the new Head of EFG’s UK Region and CEO of EFG Private Bank Limited. I am convinced that with his long experience and extensive expertise, as well as his proven leadership skills, he will successfully scale up our UK booking centre and drive the further growth of our business in one of the world’s most important private banking markets.’’