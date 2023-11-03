Digital bank WeBank was mentioned in the report, and its delivery of Openhive-based distributed digital banking services is acknowledged for ensuring that MSMEs (micro, small, and medium-sized companies) have an active, quick, and safe digital client experience.
In contrast to depending on an employee at a traditional bank branch, the paper describes how users of online banking have immediate ability to manage their financial needs, mostly through smartphones.
An example of this type of service is WeBank’s “Weiyedai” online unsecured MSEM loan programme.
A digital bank that operates well starts with a core banking system that is effective.
The core banking system at WeBank enables the branchless service and operates reliably.
Having embraced completely distributed technology from the beginning, WeBank has constructed China’s first distributed core banking system.
WeBank has named this group of financial-grade distributed technologies Openhive, due to its resemblance to a natural beehive.
Openhive makes It possible for WeBank to be versatile and able to handle more than 1 billion daily peak transactions, all while providing hundreds of millions of individual clients and MSMEs.
The record time from the conception of a new product to its live introduction is ten days.
Aside from minimal labour costs and no branch operating expenses, the Openhive-based core banking system also results in inexpensive equipment and maintenance costs.
As a result, the bank can serve its steadily expanding clientele with effortless offerings that are available around the clock (with above 99.999% product availability).
Digital banks in Southeast Asia have embraced the Openhive solution in addition to the prosperous WeBank scenario.
They may create dispersed core banking systems using Openhive, which will enable them to provide unbanked and underbanked consumers with sustainable, fair financing.