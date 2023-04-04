Helen Keen, head of UK private banking at Arbuthnot Latham

Helen KEEN has been named head of UK private banking by Arbuthnot Latham and Co.

Keen has over 30 years of industry experience in both private and commercial banking, as well as substantial expertise in strategic transformation and credit.

She joins Arbuthnot Latham from Coutts, where she was managing director for over three decades. She has demonstrated success in driving strategic expansion in private banking and wealth management.

Arbuthnot Latham strengthened its client appeal last year by integrating its business areas into client groups such as Entrepreneurs, Executives & Professionals, International, Commercial Banking, Real Estate, and Media (private and commercial).

Keen’s hiring is an important component of that change, building on the solid foundations the company has already established in providing a great client experience.

Keen says: “I am incredibly excited to be joining Arbuthnot Latham at such an important time in its growth journey. This year, the bank celebrates 190 years of service, and I am proud to play my part in that legacy.

“Arbuthnot Latham has market leading NPS scores and excellent client feedback; I am looking forward to deepening our relationships with existing clients as well as helping new clients understand the exceptional, personalised service that the bank offers.”

Kevin Barrett, managing director, private & commercial banking adds: “We are delighted to have secured a colleague with Helen’s credentials. She will support us with our growth ambitions over the coming years, as well as shaping the development of our proposition and the future target operating model.

“In our external client survey in 2022, we achieved an industry leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 64% and are keen to build on this further by investing into our key propositions, developing our digital capability further, and our engagement with clients.

“At Arbuthnot Latham, our purpose is to help our clients go further. Understanding their needs and deepening our relationships is core to our strategy. Helen is a key person in helping deliver that.”