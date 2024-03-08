Vontobel‘s board of directors has proposed that Kristine Braden, Annika Falkengren, and Mary Pang be selected as new board members at the company’s annual general meeting on 9 April 2024.
Braden has significant knowledge in corporate governance, crisis management, and compliance from many years in the banking sector.
She previously served as CEO and executive director on the board of directors of Citibank Europe, based in Ireland, and formerly held a number of positions at Citi.
The Swiss American Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Foreign Banks in Switzerland, and the Swiss Bankers Association were among the external boards of directors that she participated on.
Falkengren has a breadth of leadership expertise in corporate and investment banking, as well as in international wealth and asset management. She worked as a managing partner at Lombard Odier from 2017 to 2023.
She spent an extensive period of time working for the Swedish financial company Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB AB), where she held the position of CEO for over a decade, prior to joining Lombard Odier.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In addition, she has accumulated a great deal of experience serving on the boards of directors and supervisory boards of several businesses, such as Munich Re and Volkswagen AG.
Pang has demonstrated proficiency in client service, company strategy, management, and marketing in the financial services industry.
Her last role was as global head of Cambridge Associates’ private client and family office group, a US-based investment firm.
Moreover, she had been employed for Goldman Sachs & Co. and JPMorgan Private Bank and also held positions on the National Philanthropic Board of the American Red Cross and the board of advisers for the Eurasia Group Foundation.
Andreas E.F. Utermann, chairman, stated: “The composition of our board of directors plays a key role to our long-term success and is crucial in delivering on our long-term strategy, our Lighthouse Ambition. With their diverse expertise and experience, Annika, Kristine, and Mary will help guide the firm through its international expansion. We are committed to evolving our board of directors over time to reflect the breadth of our business and look for members with a diverse mix of experience and qualifications.”