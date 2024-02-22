Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women (OMBW) issued a national poll aimed at understanding black women’s financial journeys and potential for generating generational wealth and found that there are still major hurdles.

The findings show that black women are persisting in their pursuit of higher education, but they still have to overcome structural barriers in order to build wealth for their families.

This is part of OMBW’s ongoing effort to elevate the voices, perspectives, and experiences of black women.

The second OMBW poll, Financial Futures: One Million Black Women Generational Wealth National poll, found that among the most often mentioned obstacles facing black women were debt, housing prices, and a lack of possibilities for job growth.

The purpose of the nationwide poll, which drew responses from 1,200 people nationwide, was to raise awareness of black women’s achievements, aspirations, and obstacles to achieving their goals.

Key points consist of:

Black women are seeking common strategies of achieving wealth, such as higher education, part-time work, and property ownership, but these choices can come at a steep cost;

28% of black women have more than $50,000 in school loans, compared to 11% of US adults;

Although 84% of black women completed some college education (in contrast to national average of 86%), 50% report yearly household incomes of less than $75,000 (compared to 35% of US adults);

Compared to 65% of American adults, only 49% of black women are home owners, and

Only 49% of black women have retirement savings, compared to 61% of American adults.

Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women is a public policy programme that involves investing and giving grants, as well as gathering survey data and elevating the voices of black women to spur policymakers into action.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

OMBW is bringing in prominent voices to further the discussion on closing the racial wealth gap and provide ideas for policy solutions. Dawn Staley, a Hall of Fame coach, and player for women’s basketball, teamed up with OMBW last November.

Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center in Atlanta and the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., lends her strong message in a new national advertising campaign and invites others to do the same to inspire change.

“Advancing these everyday issues would not only benefit Black women, but all Americans. That is why we must advocate for systemic change because, in effect, we are creating systems that help cultivate a beloved community and promote a more equitable and inclusive future for generations to come,” said King.

In an effort to get lawmakers’ attention through a NIL advocacy campaign, women’s basketball champion Angel Reese will keep elevating the opinions of black women throughout the nation starting next month.