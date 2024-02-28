Citibank Singapore has completed both of its satellite wealth advising centres, reiterating its renewed enthusiasm for Singapore as a vital strategic site for its wealth business.
Andy Sieg, global head of wealth at Citi, inaugurated the new location at One Holland Village. It joins the Parkway Parade wealth centre, which began serving customers since 18th December last year.
The bank’s Citigold and Citigold Private Client clients can now meet with their relationship managers closer to home, taking advantage of the two newly finished facilities.
They remain connected to a team of product specialists and the main Citi Wealth Hub located at 268 Orchard.
Moreover, the buildings were first announced in October 2023.
Shyam Sambamurthy, Citi’s Asia South Wealth head, said: “Singapore continues to be a key and strategic location for Citi’s wealth business, as one of our global wealth hubs. We remain upbeat about the industry’s future in this country; hence we continue to invest by establishing these two new wealth centres.”
Brendan Carney, Citibank Singapore chief executive officer, added: “These latest customer centric enhancements are all about elevating our client experience and enabling us to keep delivering first in class wealth management services. We firmly believe that we can continue to give excellent value proposition to our clients here, and closer to where they live.”
The Citi Wealth Centre, which occupies 3,700 square feet on the fourth level of the recently constructed One Hollard Village integrated development, is approximately 80% bigger than the previous location in the area.
The Parkway Parade location has an expansive view of the sea and is on Level 22 with a 4,600-square-foot floor area, increasing the bank’s footprint there by more than 60%.
Customers can meet with their relationship managers and have remote conversations with product specialists in the private advising rooms that are equipped with video conferencing capabilities in both wealth centres.
The facilities may accommodate up to 35–40 clients for customised lifestyle events and investment seminars.