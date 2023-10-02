The establishment of this new private equity fund is an essential addition to Van Lanschot Kempen’s present portfolio of private market investment products.

The Kempen North American Private Equity Fund is a closed-end investment fund with a ten-year tenure and invests on privately held small and medium-sized businesses in North America.

Following the effective launches of its first two private equity funds with a focus on Europe, this is Van Lanschot Kempen’s third fund.

Furthermore, the fund, like its forerunners, is a hybrid investment fund that mixes co-investments and investments in private equity funds.

This combination is being used to shorten the J-curve and create a well-diversified portfolio.

Erik van Houwelingen, member of the management board and responsible for investment management clients commented: “From conversations with clients, we have learnt that they have a need for new alternative products within private markets. This need drives us at Van Lanschot Kempen when launching new solutions. With this North American private equity fund, we are proud to be making a new asset class more accessible to high-net-worth private investors and family offices.”

Sven Smeets, managing director private markets added: “Through the Kempen North American Private Equity Fund, we are helping clients gain access to the largest private equity market globally. The fund launch is a logical next step after the success of our previously launched European private equity funds. Investors are familiar with our investment philosophy and strategy, which we continue to pursue.

“Small is beautiful” is also the starting point for the Kempen North American Private Equity Fund – although small is defined differently in North America. Importantly, we believe such companies fit within the philosophy we are interested in. Lower entry valuations, limited use of debt and various operational ways to create value lead to attractive investment opportunities in the small-to-medium buyout segment.

“As in Europe, small and medium-sized companies in North America are a very important part of the economy. Private equity deals with the highest return potential are mostly found in this lower end of the market.”