Top 10 M&A financial and legal advisers in North America for Q1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial and legal advisers by value and volume in North America for Q1 2022.

A total of 4,003 M&A deals worth $434.5bn were announced in the North America region during Q1 2022.

Top financial advisers by value and volume

Based on GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Goldman Sachs secured this leading position by advising on 54 deals worth $179.4bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Goldman Sachs was the clear winner. It was the only firm to surpass the $100 billion mark while also advising on more than 50 deals during Q1 2022.

“The firm advised on an impressive 19 billion-dollar deals*, which also included six deals valued more than $10 billion. Although Houlihan Lokey advised on the same number of deals as Goldman Sachs, the value of its deals were not as significant.”

The other high rankers by value were JP Morgan, advising on deals worth $97.2bn; Bank of America, with deals worth $88.1 billion; Allen & Company, with $86.4 billion; and Citi, with $84 billion.



In terms of deal volume, Houlihan Lokey ranked highly with 54 deals; followed by JP Morgan, with 44 deals; Jefferies, with 33 deals; and Evercore, with 32 deals.

Top legal advisers by value and volume

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Kirkland & Ellis have respectively secured top spots by value and volume in North America in Q1 2022, according to GlobalData’s report, Global and North America M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1 2022’.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom got the top rank by value by advising on $143.2bn worth of M&A deals. Kirkland & Ellis led by volume, having advised on a total of 195 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised on four mega deals, including one deal valued more than $50 billion that was pivotal to the firm’s leading position.

“Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis was the only adviser with triple-digit deal volume during Q1 2022, outpacing its peers by a significant margin. Moreover, the firm advised on several high-value transactions, including three mega deals, which led it to reach third place by value.”

The other high rankers by value included Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, with deals worth $105.6bn; Kirkland & Ellis, with $87.8bn; Weil Gotshal & Manges, with $84.8bn; and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, with $61.9bn.

In terms of volume, Latham & Watkins ranked highly, with 85 deals; followed by Willkie Farr & Gallagher, with 67 deals; Jones Day, with 64 deals and Goodwin Procter with 63 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.