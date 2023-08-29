Utilising Broadridge and its Securities Finance and Collateral Management solution, Maybank IB’s securities borrowing and lending solution for institutional investors uses proprietary technology for a front-to-back platform that is fast transparent and Shariah-compliant.

In addition, the platform’s ability to interface with downstream systems enables automation and straight-through processing. This results in enhanced client experience and better cost management.

Furthermore, its scalability offers flexibility to expand into other regions seamlessly.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Maybank Investment Bank and jointly deliver our securities lending and borrowing service offering, encompassing multi-custody principal and agency trading models,” said Darren Crowther, head of securities finance and collateral management at Broadridge.

“In today’s complex global markets, businesses require solutions that enable rapid start-up, capture growth opportunities, integrate seamlessly with internal and external systems, meet regulatory obligations, and streamline operations. Broadridge’s SFCM solution empowers firms to navigate these challenges successfully.”

Tengku Ariff Azhar, chief operating officer, Maybank Investment Bank, added: “The combined expertise of Broadridge and Maybank IB resulted in a comprehensive end-to-end platform with trading capabilities, operational efficiency and connectivity. This partnership enabled us to swiftly bring this product to market while adhering to the regulatory framework provided by Bursa Malaysia. We target to be the first in Malaysia to offer Shariah-compliant SBL for retail investors next year.”

Maybank IB was onboarded as an approved supplier and user under Bursa Malaysia’s Islamic Securities Selling and Buying – Negotiated Transaction (ISSBNT) Framework in August 2022. This allows the bank to facilitate client-driven hedging and risk management activities that comply with Shariah principles.