Indosuez Wealth Management appoints CFO

Alexandre Ledouble

Alexandre Ledouble has been chosen as chief financial officer (CFO) of Indosuez Wealth Management in Paris.

He will report to Jacques Prost, chief executive of Indosuez Wealth Management and a member of the management committee.

After having worked as a senior auditor at PwC, Alexandre Ledouble joined the rating agency Fitch Ratings in 2004.

In 2006, he began in the Crédit Agricole Group as financial analyst at the Fédération Nationale du Crédit Agricole and then in the Mergers & Acquisitions team of Crédit Agricole S.A. Finance Department.

After that, in 2015, he was appointed head of corporate finance of Amundi. Since 2019, within Crédit Agricole S.A. Finance Division, he has been responsible for the Group’s Capital Management and Resolution Planning.

Indosuez Wealth Management is the global wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole Group.

The firm has made a number of important people moves this year.

It has recruited two new market heads for its Singapore office in a bid to improve its services for Asian clients.

One of the appointments include Ong Yeng Fang as the global market head for South East Asia.

The other appointment is that of Rosemarie Chong, who has been named as the market head of Indosuez’s Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI) & Wealth Partnership team.

Furthermore, it has appointed Anne Toledano as global head of real estate. The job was effective July 18 2022.

Toledano will be based in Paris and report to Pierre Masclet, deputy chief executive officer of Indosuez Wealth Management.

In addition, it appointed Bonaventura Canino as chief executive officer in Italy.

He will also be responsible for coordinating the development of the bank’s client base in Italy.

Canino will report to the chief executive of Indosuez Wealth Management for Europe.