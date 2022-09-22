Indosuez Wealth Management names two new market heads in Singapore

Indosuez Wealth Management makes two new appointments in Singapore. Credit: cegoh from Pixabay.

Crédit Agricole subsidiary Indosuez Wealth Management has recruited two new market heads for its Singapore office in a bid to improve its services for Asian clients.

One of the appointments include Ong Yeng Fang as the global market head for South East Asia.

The other appointment is that of Rosemarie Chong, who has been named as the market head of Indosuez’s Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI) & Wealth Partnership team.

Both Fang and Chong will be based in Singapore.

Fang, whose appointment became effective on 13 September 2022, has experience in wealth management, business development as well as corporate and strategic planning activities in the region.

Before joining Indosuez, she served as the managing director and head of UOB Private Bank for eight years.

Chong will jointly supervise the new UHNWI & Wealth Partnership team with the firm’s Singapore-based managing director Edward Hsu.

She became part of the bank in 2006. Prior to that, Chong was working as the managing director of BCV Investment Asia, a Swiss fund manager in Singapore.

Indosuez CEO of Asia and branch manager in Singapore Omar Shokur said: “As a boutique bank in Asia with the backing of one of the world’s largest financial groups, we have a unique proposition in the region.

“Our clients not only receive personalised and timely investment advice, they also have the assurance and stability that comes with banking with the wealth management brand of the Credit Agricole group.”

The latest appointments follow the hiring of Anne Toledano as the firm’s global head of real estate in July this year.