Indosuez Wealth Management appoints global head of real estate

Indosuez Wealth Management, the wealth management arm of Credit Agricole, has appointed Anne Toledano as global head of real estate. The job was effective July 18 2022.

Toledano will be based in Paris and report to Pierre Masclet, deputy chief executive officer of Indosuez Wealth Management.

With the creation of the real estate business line, Anne Toledano is proceeding with her mission is to develop a complete range of real estate investment, advisory and financing solutions for Indosuez clients around the world. This will also utilise Crédit Agricole’s expertise in real estate and responsible finance.

Toledano joined Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in 2004 as Head of Real Estate Financing in Paris. Between 2013 and 2018, she was head of the bank’s Real Estate activities in London before moving to Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in Paris as a Senior Banker.

Furthermore, Indosuez Wealth Management has appointed Bonaventura Canino as chief executive officer in Italy.

He will also be responsible for coordinating the development of the bank’s client base in Italy.

Canino will report to the chief executive of Indosuez Wealth Management for Europe.

Bonaventura Canino joined the Crédit Agricole Group in Italy in 2000 and has held various management positions within Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, including Executive Director of Structured Finance, Head of Telecom Finance and Senior Banker since 2007. In 2021, he was appointed Head of Credit Structuring, Private Markets and led Crédit Agricole Group’s Coverage of Indosuez Wealth Management in Italy.