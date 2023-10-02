Hangari succeeds Sobhi Tabbara, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside HSBC, in this MENA leadership role.

Tabbara led HSBC global private banking in MENA since 2012, driving the expansion of its UHNW coverage in markets such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. Hangari and Tabbara will serve as co-heads until January 2024 to ease the transition.

Hangari joins from Credit Suisse where he spent 20 years, most recently as CEO of the arm in Qatar and CEO of Aventicum Capital Management. He will play a significant role in continuing HSBC Global Private Banking’s success across all countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

HSBC making MENA hires

Furthermore, HSBC has appointed Patrick D’Amico as global market head of Qatar, joining from Credit Suisse. Christian Hiller, Thomas Schaad and Simon Aeschlimann are also joining the Qatar team from Credit Suisse as relationship managers.

In addition, HSBC has appointed Kouroche Achtari as market head for International Switzerland, joining from Credit Suisse. This appointment sees HSBC bolstering its coverage for Swiss-based UHNW clients and family offices with an international footprint.

Similarly, in Israel, the bank has hired Roy Mironi from Deutsche Bank as its new desk head of Israel, reporting to Oren Ben Ishay, market head of Israel & head of Tel Aviv rep office.

Gabriel Castello, regional head of global private banking EMEA and CEO of the Swiss private bank, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Aladdin and our new colleagues to our ranks, all of whom will be instrumental in continuing our exceptional client service, connecting clients to unique opportunities and tailor-made solutions worldwide. Further strengthening our service across Europe, the Middle East and Africa underlines HSBC’s extensive heritage and reaffirms our position as a leading private bank in the region.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Sobhi’s remarkable achievements and thank him for his valuable contribution to HSBC during his 36 years with the bank, where his leadership and vision has been instrumental in building out our impressive portfolio across the Middle East and designing our compelling client offer. His dedication and service has been truly appreciated and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”