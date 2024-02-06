Integrated wealth management and professional services business Evelyn Partners has reached an agreement to move its Leeds base to new quarters at 3 Wellington Place.

Wellington Place is a brand-new 21-acre neighbourhood made up of mixed-use structures housing retail, office, and recreational areas.

The new office, which will enable future expansion, will house the group’s 85-person team currently based in Leeds and is conveniently situated in the city centre, only a five-minute walk from the main train station.

Moreover, the relocation is anticipated to occur during the latter part of the year.

In addition to offering clients access to more contemporary conference rooms equipped with modern technology, the new office will accommodate the team’s needs for workspace at both desks and collaboration places for meetings with colleagues.

With its current location at City Point on King Street, Evelyn Partners’ Leeds office offers a variety of services, such as investment management, tax advising, and financial planning, to assist clients in managing their personal and commercial financial affairs.

Ian Gibson managing partner of Evelyn Partners’ Leeds office commented: “We are delighted to have agreed terms to re-locate our Leeds office to Wellington Place. The new premises in a vibrant new quarter in the city centre will enable us to keep pace with the ambitious plans we have to work with more clients in Yorkshire. Wellington Place, which is well-located and within easy reach of the train station, will provide a modern working environment for our staff and first-class meeting rooms for clients to meet their advisers.”

Most recently, Declan Kirby has been appointed as a chartered financial planner in Evelyn Partners’ Birmingham office in the Midlands.

Prior to joining Evelyn Partners, Kirby was a chartered financial planner for Henwood Court Financial Planning, where he advised clients on wealth management and financial planning.