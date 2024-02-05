Declan Kirby has been appointed as a chartered financial planner in Evelyn Partners’ Birmingham office in the Midlands.
Prior to joining Evelyn Partners, Kirby was a chartered financial planner for Henwood Court Financial Planning, where he advised clients on wealth management and financial planning.
Accredited as a fellow of the personal finance society, his area of expertise is dealing with professionals, business owners, and executives.
Kirby will aid the Midlands out of 103 Colmore Row, Evelyn Partners’ Birmingham office.
The company helps clients with their corporate objectives as well as their personal financial matters.
Financial planning, investment management, and tax advice are all part of Evelyn Partners’ personal wealth management services.
Furthermore, for businesses, the company offers assurance and accounting, business tax advice, employee benefits, forensic advice, fund administration, recovery and restructuring, and transaction services.
Niraj Vyas, managing partner at Evelyn Partners commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Declan to our growing financial planning team here in Birmingham. As a chartered financial planner and fellow of the personal finance society Declan is a high-calibre addition to an already quality team. Declan is passionately client focussed and is motivated by being a trusted counsel and life business partner to his clients. I am looking forward to working with Declan as we continue our expansion across the region to make the most of the many opportunities we have. I have no doubt Declan will play a critical and pivotal part in this.”
“I am hugely excited to have joined Evelyn Partners. As a leading and progressive financial planning and wealth management business, I look forward to providing the highest level of service and advice to clients with the support of an established, progressive, and highly reputable organisation,” added Kirby.
Moreover, Evelyn Partners added a new director to bolster its financial planning operations in the south of England. Matt Dickens will play a significant role in the financial planning team, primarily operating out of Evelyn Partners’ offices in Southampton and Bournemouth.