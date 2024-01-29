Matt Dickens will play a significant role in the financial planning team, primarily operating out of Evelyn Partners’ offices in Southampton and Bournemouth.

Dickens comes with a wealth of experience in financial planning and investment management, having spent over ten years at the Ingenious Group, most recently as senior business development director.

His areas of expertise are enterprise investment scheme, venture capital trust, and business property relief solutions.

Before joining Ingenious, he worked in portfolio management at Close Wealth Management and Fisher Wealth Management.

Dickens’ primary focus will be assisting private individuals in realising their specific financial objectives, with a focus on minimising inheritance tax, deferring capital gains tax, utilising income tax breaks, and transferring family wealth.

Furthermore, he will collaborate closely with Evelyn Partners‘ investment managers to offer a comprehensive wealth management solution, as part of the firm’s “dual expert” strategy, which gives customers the choice of receiving advice from both an investment manager and a financial planner.

Mark Wilkins, managing partner for Evelyn Partners in Bournemouth, commented: “During this ongoing period of economic and market uncertainty, the need for high-quality financial advice has never been more important. Against this backdrop, it is very reassuring to attract financial planners of Matt’s calibre to Evelyn Partners.

“Matt has a wealth of experience and will be well-placed to work alongside our financial planners, investment managers and tax teams in enabling clients throughout the South to organise their financial affairs and benefit from an investment and tax strategy tailored to their objectives. I am delighted to welcome him on board as we continue to grow and expand the team.”

Dickens added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Evelyn Partners as it consolidates its position as the number-one integrated wealth management and professional services group in the UK.

“Coming from a role where I have spent considerable time discussing technical financial planning matters with advisers and accountants alike, I hope to be able to use this experience, to deliver better outcomes for both individual and corporate clients in and around the Bournemouth and Southampton areas.”