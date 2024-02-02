Edward Park.

Edward Park will become the chief asset management officer of Evelyn Partners, a wealth management company that oversees £59.1bn ($75.4bn) in client assets.

He will report to group chief executive officer Paul Geddes and join the group executive committee as a member of the senior leadership team.

Park leaves Brooks Macdonald, where he spent 15 years working as the chief investment officer and an executive committee member.

Moreover, he will oversee the group’s centrally managed investment offerings at Evelyn Partners, which include a broad selection of pooled funds and a variety of managed portfolio service (MPS) plans that accommodate a variety of risk and objective profiles.

Evelyn Partners managed £9.9bn in assets in centrally managed propositions as of 31 December 2023.

He will collaborate closely with Chris Kenny, chief investment management director, who oversees Evelyn Partners’ investment management services, as part of the larger investment management leadership team.

The investing strategy team will be under his direction, and he will assume a leading role in the group’s official committees and established investing process.

Furthermore, Park will play a significant role as a representative for Evelyn Partners’ investment proposals, particularly in the IFA market where the company has been expanding its footprint as a partner offering financial intermediaries outsourced investment management solutions.

Geddes commented: “We are delighted to welcome Edward to Evelyn Partners. He will help drive the growth and development of our centrally managed investment propositions, alongside our presence as a leading investment manager for private clients and charities. And with his considerable experience and proven track record, he will also help the firm continue to develop its collegiate investment approach, which underpins the outcomes we deliver for our clients.”

“I am excited to be joining Evelyn Partners in April. The new role will give me the opportunity to help drive the centrally managed investment propositions, as well as engage with IFA partners. Evelyn Partners has a successful, collegiate investment approach which has delivered strong client outcomes. I am looking forward to helping develop the approach in partnership with the broader investment management team,” added Park.