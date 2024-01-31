Mark O’Connor was appointed the newly created position of managing director for the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man by wealth manager Brooks Macdonald, which oversees £17.6bn ($22.3bn) in assets.

Instead of focusing on geography, the firm is shifting its attention to its two distribution channels: direct to private consumers and financial advisers.

As part of this transition, Richard Hughes has stepped down as international CEO.

The move demonstrates Brooks Macdonald‘s dedication to strengthening client relationships and consistently improving service delivery. This method will allow the firm to have a better grasp of its clients’ specific needs, foster stronger relationships, and help it exceed client requirements.

O’Connor, who has over ten years of experience with the company and is head of international investment management, will start his new position right away.

Group CEO Andrew Shepherd stated: “The actions we are taking will support the business in delivering excellent adviser and client service and make us easier to do business with.

“I am very pleased to announce Mark’s appointment to the new managing director position. With his extensive wealth management expertise and knowledge, I am confident he will successfully drive forward our ambitious growth strategy and ensure our clients receive the outcomes they deserve. I would like to thank Richard for his contribution as International CEO and wish him all the best in his new role at our fund administration partner, JTC.”

“I am delighted to take on this new role as we continue to drive growth across the Channel Islands and Isle of Man. My ambition is to build on our success, working with the team to deliver strong business performance, driven by a relentless commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients,” added O’Connor.