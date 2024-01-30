Richard Hughes has been named group head of the commercial office, with headquarters in Jersey, by JTC, a service provider listed on the London Stock Exchange.
In his capacity at JTC, Hughes will oversee a group of employees committed to improving the group’s client service delivery, creating new offerings, fostering strategic alliances, and integrating acquisitions commercially.
Hughes will collaborate effectively with the leaders of JTC’s two divisions and the group holdings board in order to positively influence the company’s projected growth journey.
Furthermore, he brings with him over two decades of expertise in the financial services industry.
He has held positions at respected European banks, a multinational administration company, and most recently as CEO of Brooks Macdonald’s worldwide investment management division. In the real estate industry, he has also held non-executive director posts. He is the chairman of Cancer Research UK’s Jersey committee.
Chief executive officer at JTC Nigel Le Quesne stated: “2024 sees us move into the next phase of JTC’s growth with the launch of our multi-year Cosmos era business plan. This is the perfect time for Richard to join the Group, he and his team will play an instrumental role helping to deliver our ambitious plans, where we aim to double the size of the business by 2027.
“I have known Richard for some time and his considerable expertise and experience provide the ideal background for this key strategic role and I am delighted welcome him to the team.”
“I am excited about the role and am looking forward to working as part of such a dynamic team with a clear growth trajectory, built on strong foundations and a unique culture of shared ownership for all JTC employees. My focus is on continuing to grow and evolve the role of the commercial office within the group, supporting our two divisions and responding to sophisticated demands of clients with the innovation and entrepreneurial flair that JTC is known for as a leading global professional services provider,” added Hughes.