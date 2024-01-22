JTC, a service provider listed on the London Stock Exchange, hired Tom McGinness to group director in the private office division.
McGinness will be concentrating on family governance, succession planning, and sustainability in his new position at JTC Private Office.
In addition, McGinness was formerly KPMG’s global head of family business.
He has over thirty years of expertise meeting the demands of worldwide family offices and sizable international family enterprises.
During those thirty years working for a professional services company, he developed a solid and profound understanding of the worldwide family business scene, offering clients a wide variety of accounting, tax, and advising services.
Because of his capacity to establish enduring bonds of trust, he is also highly regarded by his clientele.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Furthermore, McGinness was earlier employed by HMRC in the UK as an inspector of Taxes before joining KPMG. He also possesses STEP certifications in family governance.
Iain Johns, group head of private client services at JTC, stated: “We continue to see strong demand for specialist expertise from international private and family office clients, and with that in mind, we are excited to welcome Tom to our team. His considerable knowledge has put him right at the cutting edge of the private client business landscape, and his experience will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our offering to this sector. Working alongside Matthias Belz and our other existing senior private office team, he will be able to add great value and expertise for our clients and will help us to develop JTC Private Office further.”
“JTC has a high quality multijurisdictional private client proposition, a reputation for delivering service excellence and a fantastic culture, which is built on shared ownership. I am delighted to have joined theprivate office team to help continue its positive trajectory and to play a role in continuing to evolve the market leading services that JTC offers to entrepreneurial private clients and families from around the world,” added McGuinness.