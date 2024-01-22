Raphael Eber has been named head of corporate services for continental Europe by Stonehage Fleming.
His appointment underscores the group’s overall goal to strengthen Luxembourg as the focal point for its corporate and fund services offering.
Eber will oversee the corporate and fund services provided by Stonehage Fleming’s Luxembourg and Malta offices, as well as strategic initiatives that line with Stonehage Fleming’s development goals in continental Europe, notably in both countries.
Based in five locations (Luxembourg, Malta, Jersey, South Africa, and Mauritius), Stonehage Fleming’s Corporate Services branch offers fund and corporate solutions.
Furthermore, Eber contributes to Stonehage Fleming with over two decades of expertise, including time as a partner and private equity leader at BDO Luxembourg.
He was in head of CF Fund Services, BDO’s Central Administration for alternative and hedge funds and previously worked as the deputy head of corporate solutions at Apex Group Ltd.
With his headquarters situated in Luxembourg, Eber will report to group head of corporate services Willem Badenhorst.
Badenhorst commented on the appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Raphael as head of corporate services for Continental Europe. As the regulatory environment becomes ever more complex, many clients turn to us to guide them through the legislative intricacies, and to assist them at every stage of their structures’ lifecycle. Luxembourg is a key onshore market for our corporate and fund services clients, being the second largest fund jurisdiction globally. Raphael’s leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our capabilities and fostering long-term growth for Stonehage Fleming in Continental Europe. I look forward to working with him.”
“I am delighted to join Stonehage Fleming. It offers a bespoke service designed to help families and wealth creators navigate the world’s increasingly complicated and regulatory environment. I’m looking forward to supporting the group in its growth objectives in continental Europe,” added Eber.
The appointment is effective immediately.