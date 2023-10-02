Taymour Mortagui

Mortagui joins Stonehage Fleming in Zurich with over 10 years’ experience from Covario where he was managing director and head of the Middle East.

Prior to this, he was a relationship manager at Arab Bank Switzerland and was an assistant relationship manager at Bank Am Belevue (Investment Partners).

From Zurich, Taymour will focus on driving Stonehage Fleming’s expansion into the Middle East North Africa market.

Mark McMullen, partner & CEO of Stonehage Fleming’s family office division, commented on the appointment: “We are thrilled to announce the hire of Taymour into our Family Office team in Zurich. Taymour brings invaluable experience and knowledge, in particular of the landscape of the Middle East. His practical experience and relationships will enable us to further expand our presence across the MENA market, as we continue to support some of the world’s leading families and wealth creators across generations and geographies.”

Mortagui added: “I am delighted to join Stonehage Fleming. I look forward to working alongside their esteemed Family Office team in Zurich, as we continue to build Stonehage Fleming’s business in continental Europe. I am thrilled to further establish the firm, with the help of my colleagues across our global offices, in the rapidly developing MENA market.”

In September 2023, Stonehage Fleming announced the ultimate closing of the Stonehage Fleming Global Private Capital Fund 2023, which exceeded $130m.

The Global Private Capital Fund 2023 is the most recent in a line of yearly funds for Stonehage Fleming’s pioneering private capital strategy.

Each annual fund makes investments in six to eight managers who will offer core exposure to 70 to 120 high quality portfolio companies.