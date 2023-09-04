The Global Private Capital Fund 2023 is the most recent in a line of yearly funds for Stonehage Fleming’s pioneering private capital strategy.

Each annual fund makes investments in six to eight managers who will offer core exposure to 70 to 120 high quality portfolio companies.

Furthermore, the Private Capital Annual Vintage Programme aims to provide clients with equitable access to the private equity sectors through a concentrated portfolio, as well as faster capital deployment and low investor administrative effort.

In comparison to numerous alternatives, the program’s disciplined portfolio construction seeks to reduce the risk profile for its clients.

By investing 50% of the fund at the beginning, the programme takes advantage of the private markets right away and prevents the initial negative returns and cash flows that private equity investors normally encounter when building their portfolio.

Since 2001, Stonehage Fleming has invested more than $1.5bn to private capital markets.

The 2023 Fund will maintain the team’s principal investment approach of selecting small and mid-market segments globally.

Graham Wainer, CEO and head of investments, Stonehage Fleming Investment Management, stated: “Private capital is a key part of the Stonehage Fleming investment proposition, and we are extremely pleased by the strong support from both new and existing investors for this strategy. The successful close of the Stonehage Fleming Private Capital Fund 2023 is a testament to the experienced team and an endorsement for the unique benefits of our approach.”

Mat Powley, co-manager of the Stonehage Fleming Private Capital Annual Vintage Programme, said: “We are thrilled with the final closing of our eighth annual vintage fund and our largest fund to date. We continue to believe that our strategy of building high conviction portfolios of strong performing and hard to access private capital funds, established through our years of experience and long-standing relationships, will benefit our clients and their families for years to come.”

Meiping Yap, co-manager of the Stonehage Fleming Private Capital Annual Vintage programme, added: “Since its inception, our Private Capital Annual Vintage Programme has recorded double-digit growth in fund size with the 2023 Fund being invested on behalf of over 90 families. We are excited to continue delivering strong returns for our investors as we work towards building a self-funding portfolio of high-quality private equity investments across North America, Europe, and Asia.”