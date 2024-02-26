The Palm Beaches’ Cognizant Classic has appointed CIBC as its official private wealth and commercial banking partner.
As part of this partnership with the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA), the bank will additionally be the entitlement sponsor of the Champions Club premium hospitality venue, which is located on the 18th hole of the renowned Champion Course.
Daniel E. Sullivan, Jr., head of private and personal banking at CIBC, US stated: “CIBC is excited to expand our presence in Palm Beach by joining forces with the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches as their official private wealth and commercial banking partner. This partnership underscores our commitment to the community and aligns with the PGA’s legacy of giving back to important causes.”
In 2023, CIBC increased its presence in Florida by opening a new financial center in Palm Beach, demonstrating its commitment to provide specialised knowledge and services to high-net-worth clients and entrepreneurs looking to manage and grow their wealth.
CIBC has further demonstrated its commitment to assisting its clients with their financial goals and promoting the local economy by building an extensive presence in the area.
The bank has supported the South Florida community for the past year by cooperating with Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County.
Moreover, they invested $5m in the Community Reinvestment Fund, which aims to finance projects related to affordable housing.
The Cognizant Classic is among the most anticipated events on the golf calendar.
By joining forces with the PGA, CIBC is reaffirming its dedication to upholding and interacting with American local communities. By means of this sponsorship, CIBC participated in a humanitarian endeavour alongside the Nicklaus Children’s Healthcare Foundation, bolstering their objective of delivering healthcare to underprivileged children.
