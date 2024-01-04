Naohiko Baba has been appointed to the role of managing director, chief Japan economist, and head of Japan research at Barclays Securities Japan.
With effect from 1 January 2024, he will be reporting to the head of economics research, Christian Keller.
Baba will oversee Barclays’ macroeconomic research for Japan in this capacity as the business keeps an eye on developing its local and international economic research capabilities.
With over three decades of experience in the field, he offers a plethora of knowledge and perceptive thought leadership regarding Japan’s economy, particularly with regard to its monetary policy.
For the institutional clients of Barclays, they are crucial because they enable them to manage a much-needed change in the Japanese economy that is anticipated to have a big impact on their strategy.
Baba joins Barclays following 13 years as chief Japan economist at Goldman Sachs.
He had previously been employed by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), where he supervised a number of departments, including the money markets and fixed income division and the financial system research division.
At the Bank for International Settlement (BIS) in Switzerland, Baba also held the position of senior economist for global financial markets.
Keller commented: “This appointment underpins our commitment to attract and invest in the best talent. We are confident that our clients locally and globally will benefit from his deep knowledge and expertise of the Japanese economy.”
People moves
Aviva Investors, the global asset management arm of Aviva, has appointed Vas Gkionakis as senior economist and strategist.
Gkionakis will be based in London and report to Michael Grady, the head of investment strategy and chief economist at Aviva Investors.
He will cover macroeconomics and major asset classes with a particular focus on the UK and Europe.