Aviva Investors, the global asset management arm of Aviva, has appointed Vas Gkionakis as senior economist and strategist.

Gkionakis will be based in London and report to Michael Grady, the head of investment strategy and chief economist at Aviva Investors.

He will cover macroeconomics and major asset classes with a particular focus on the UK and Europe.

Until July 2023, he worked as the EMEA head of FX strategy at Citigroup and before that, he was the global head of foreign exchange strategy at Lombard Odier Wealth Management.

Prior to that, he was co-head of strategy research (Equities, Rates, Credit and Cross Asset) & head of foreign exchange strategy at UniCredit Bank Research in London.

Grady said: “I am delighted to welcome Vas to the team. He has a strong track record within macroeconomic analysis and strategy. His wide experience across markets and asset classes will be highly valuable in helping the ongoing development of Aviva Investor’s House View and investment strategy.”

In November 2023, Aviva Investors appointed Oskar Geldof as head of Benelux.

Geldof is based in Amsterdam and will report to Torben Dunkel, head of Europe at Aviva Investors. He will be in charge of Aviva and its institutional business development across the Benelux area.

He also brings over 20 years’ experience in the sector and joins after a decade and Fidelity International where he was most recently head of institutional sales (public and private markets) for the Netherlands.

Prior to this and the Aviva role, Geldof held senior roles in asset management and investment banking in London, New York and Benelux.

He succeeds Catrinus Van Willigen, who has retired after almost 13 years with Aviva Investors.