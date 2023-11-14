Geldof is based in Amsterdam and will report to Torben Dunkel, head of Europe at Aviva Investors. He will be in charge of Aviva and its institutional business development across the Benelux area.
He also brings over 20 years’ experience in the sector and joins after a decade and Fidelity International where he was most recently head of institutional sales (public and private markets) for the Netherlands.
Prior to this and the Aviva role, Geldof held senior roles in asset management and investment banking in London, New York and Benelux.
He succeeds Catrinus Van Willigen, who has retired after almost 13 years with Aviva Investors.
Dunkel said: “Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg represent an important institutional market for Aviva Investors and we have ambitious plans to further grow our presence in the region. I am confident that Oskar’s deep understanding of the needs of clients in these countries will be of great assistance as we further build that footprint.”
The firm has recently appointed Smera Ashraf as head of global wealth – UK.
Ashraf will be based in London and report to Charlie Jewkes, head of global wealth at Aviva Investors.
In this new role, Ashraf will be responsible for driving growth across Aviva Investors’ UK wealth business, working across all channels. These include UK intermediaries, discretionary wealth, and global financial institutions.
Ashraf has a strong background in business strategy and management within both wealth and asset management.
In addition, she joins Aviva Investors from HSBC Asset Management, where held the role of global commercial sustainability manager. Prior to this, she led the UK retail distribution teams for three years.