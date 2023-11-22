Patois, as head of equity derivatives, Asia Pacific, will oversee exotics and flow derivatives at Barclays and will reside in Hong Kong.
Ashish Prabhudesai, global head of structured derivatives and non-US Flow, will receive his functional reports, while Hossein Zaimi, head of markets, APAC, will receive his regional reports.
Furthermore, Patois brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from an extensive career in equity derivatives across multiple markets to Barclays.
His previous position was as the Asia equity derivatives trading team leader at Nomura in Hong Kong. He used to work at Credit Suisse, where he managed the company’s equity derivatives business throughout the region in a variety of key roles.
Furthermore, Patois worked for Société Générale in New York, Paris, and Tokyo before moving to Hong Kong in 2008.
“We are delighted to welcome JB to Barclays which underscores our strong dedication to the growth and success of our Equity Derivatives business in the APAC Markets franchise,” said Zaimi. “His appointment is also testament to our focused efforts in consistently delivering outstanding results for our clients and driving accretive returns in APAC.”
Prabhudesai added: “JB’s track record and expertise are exceptional, and we are thrilled to have him with us. His valuable industry experience will be a key driver as we continue to expand our global derivatives business in the region.”
Earlier this month, Muriel Danis has been appointed global head of investment services, platform and product management, Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management.
In this newly created role, Danis will report into Jean-Damien Marie, global head of investments, Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, and will be responsible for the continuous development and delivery of the Investments proposition across Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management.