In this newly created role, Danis will report into Jean-Damien Marie, Global Head of Investments, Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, and will be responsible for the continuous development and delivery of the Investments proposition across Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management.
Danis joins from Deutsche Bank where she was Global Head of Product Platforms and Sustainable Solutions. Prior to this, she held several senior roles at HSBC and worked within Credit Suisse’s Private Bank and Global Markets divisions.
In October 2023, Barclays appointed Denise Wong as head of sustainable and impact banking, Asia Pacific.
Based in Hong Kong, Wong will be in charge of advising Barclays‘ corporate and institutional clients on sustainable opportunities to meet objectives. This is especially important as many are transitioning to a low carbon economy.
She will report to Vanessa Koo, head of investment banking, Asia Pacific.
Wong brings over 20 years of experience, most of which has been at Barclays across Hong Kong and New York. Before gaining the sustainable role at Barclays, she was most recently a venture capital investor at VU Venture Partners and as chief financial officer at Green Monday, an emerging alternative protein firm in Asia.
In addition, the firm designated a vice chairman in technology investment banking.