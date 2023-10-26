Based in Hong Kong, Wong will be in charge of advising Barclays‘ corporate and institutional clients on sustainable opportunities to meet objectives. This is especially important as many are transitioning to a low carbon economy.
She will report to Vanessa Koo, head of investment banking, Asia Pacific.
Wong brings over 20 years of experience, most of which has been at Barclays across Hong Kong and New York. Before gaining the sustainable role at Barclays, she was most recently a venture capital investor at VU Venture Partners and as chief financial officer at Green Monday, an emerging alternative protein firm in Asia.
Prior to that, Wong was with Barclays for 12 years, her last position being head of consumer & retail, Asia Pacific ex-Japan for investment banking.
Vanessa Koo, head of investment banking, Asia Pacific, said: “As we see increased demand from our clients in Asia Pacific to support their sustainability goals, Denise’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to providing them with the best expertise to help them navigate the transition.”
In September 2023, Sterling Auty was been appointed by Barclays as vice chairman of the technology investment banking arm with a focus on the software industry.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Located in New York, Auty will report to Kristin Roth DeClark, global head of technology investment banking.
Auty comes from SVB Securities, where he held the positions of senior managing director on the technology equity research team and head of software equity research.
He was also in charge of expanding the software sell-side equities research franchise.
Before joining SVB in 2022, Auty spent 25 years as a managing director of equity research concentrating on the software industry at JPMorgan.