The wealth management industry is undergoing significant shifts due to wealth transfer and political influences; digital transformation may be the key to all of it.

To keep clients and adjust to the tastes of the next generation, wealth managers need strike a balance between expansion and operational effectiveness.

AI may assist with risk identification, work automation, and personalised recommendations in addition to enhancing services, reducing expenses, and forging closer bonds with customers.

Primary drivers that are reshaping the industry are: the transfer of wealth across generations, the emerging influence of the mass affluent segment, and the integration of generative AI technologies.

Sanjay Bhanot, head, industry solutions at BFS Cognizant emphasised the long-term trend of wealth transfer impacting the industry, as well as the emergence of a new wealth segment driving change in banking.

As a solution to these challenges, AI has become increasingly important. Over the past decade, AI in wealth management has evolved from simple analytics to hyper-personalisation, enabling firms to better understand and meet the needs of their clients.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Wealth transfer between generations is experiencing unprecedented growth, presenting both opportunities and challenges for the wealth management industry.

New wealth segment drives change in banking industry

The emerging influence of the affluent is likely to remain fluid in the near future. This segment represents individuals or families with incomes higher than average, who possess the capability and risk-taking ability to invest in higher-end financial products beyond typical savings.

While universal banks offer such products, traditional desk managers at wealth management firms have been hesitant to address this segment due to the higher cost of servicing and potentially lower profitability associated with it.

However, for universal banks with wealth management arms, this affluent segment has proven to be highly attractive.

According to Bhanot, the need for wealth managers to adapt to the changing customer profile, driven by intergenerational wealth transfer and the emerging influence of politics, is crucial.

Bhanot highlighted the potential of AI and Gen AI in addressing these challenges, enabling wealth managers to personalize their services to the evolving customer needs.

These affluent individuals, often referred to as the “new rich,” or “mass affluent,” are digital natives who have grown up with technology, influencing their behaviour and expectations.

Moreover, this shifting customer profile is a fundamental aspect driving industry change. With this background, the role of AI, particularly generative AI, becomes crucial in addressing these challenges.

It enables wealth managers and relationship managers to better understand and cater to the needs of this evolving segment, thus maximising the opportunities presented.

Wealth transfer across generations

With an estimated $58trn of wealth set to be transferred over the next 30 to 40 years, the dynamics of wealth management are undergoing a significant shift. As wealth moves from one generation to another, the expectations and needs of the beneficiary’s change. This transfer presents both challenges and opportunities for wealth managers.

A critical aspect is retaining the relationships with existing clients. Studies suggest that 65% of the new generation may or may not continue with their current advisors, posing a threat to existing relationships.

To address this, wealth managers are turning to AI to better understand the evolving needs of their clients and tailor their services accordingly.

Emerging influence of mass affluent segment

The emergence of the mass affluent segment is another key driver.

Furthermore, this segment comprises a new generation of affluent individuals who are capable of accessing high-end financial products beyond what universal banks typically offer.

Importantly, they are digital natives, having grown up with technology, which fundamentally changes their expectations and preferences.

Applying generative AI

To navigate these shifts, wealth managers are increasingly turning to generative AI technologies. By combining data, behavioural understanding, and knowledge, AI can drive profitable growth both internally and externally.

With Cognizant, internally, AI helps optimise relationships, investments, and operations management, leading to increased profitability.

Externally, it enables wealth managers to better understand and delight customers, prospects, and their network.

Addressing evolving customer profiles

To stay attractive in this changing landscape, wealth managers need to focus on three key areas: retention, acquisition, and development.

Retention: Retaining existing clients is crucial, especially as wealth transfers across generations. AI plays a significant role here, helping wealth managers understand and meet the evolving needs of their clients.

Acquisition: Acquiring new clients, particularly digital natives with different objectives, requires a careful balance of innovation and responsibility. Wealth managers are leveraging new technologies and initiatives to attract these clients while ensuring compliance and innovation.

Development: Once acquired, the focus shifts to developing strong relationships through deep insights into client needs. This involves tailoring products and services to meet evolving needs through different life stages.

Cognizant solution approach for Responsible AI

Firms like Cognizant are at the forefront of providing responsible AI solutions for wealth management. By leveraging cognitive architectures to build enterprise generative applications and automated relationship management systems, they are helping wealth managers navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape while ensuring ethical and responsible practices.

In conclusion, the integration of generative AI, combined with a focus on addressing the evolving needs of clients across generations and segments, is reshaping wealth management strategies worldwide. Firms that can adapt to these changes will be well-positioned to thrive in the future.