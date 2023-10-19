In brief: the more the merrier and the earlier the better. Please drop me a note with your end of year review comments/or 2024 sector forecasts. If payments related, the comments will be posted as a standalone comment piece on Electronic Payments International.
Wealth/private banking related comments will run on Private Banker International. Retail banking comments on Retail Banker International and so on: simplicity itself.
I will then combine all of the comments into one article to run in the second week of December on RBI.
The article published on RBI last December incorporating all reader new year forecasts was the most read article for the year across our banking sites.
Here is the link to the 2023 forecasts.
https://www.retailbankerinternational.com/analysis/100-banking-payments-experts-share-forecasts-for-2023/
Last time, I received around 130 comments from industry experts and I am sure that this year, we can beat that.
You are welcome to contribute-no specific deadline to aim for but ideally send over by early December and email me at douglas.blakey@globaldata.com
And no specific wordcount to aim for either-use your judgement. See examples from the link from last year-they can run from 250 words-500 or more.
Be as bold and as outrageous as you dare in your forecasts.
Many thanks