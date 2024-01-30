Apollo’s Clean Transition Equity ELTIF (ACT Equity ELTIF) will be made available to UniCredit‘s wealth management and private clientele in Italy.

With an emphasis on the shift to sustainable industries and clean energy, the ACT Equity ELTIF is intended to provide European affluent investors with access to private equity possibilities.

UniCredit’s distribution signals the fund’s initial availability to investors in Italy.

Apollo’s head of EMEA global wealth Veronique Fournier said: “We believe private capital will play a leading role in climate- and transition-related investing, and through this distribution partnership, are excited to provide Italian wealth investors with access to the ACT Equity strategy for the first time. This announcement builds on our continued European expansion and underscores our focus of bringing what we believe are institutional-quality private market strategies to eligible individuals and their wealth advisers.”

Claudia Vacanti, head of group investment and protection products at UniCredit stated: “By partnering with Apollo, a global leader in alternative asset management, we are consistently pursuing our strategy, bolstering our offering with a compelling solution focused on what will be the defining theme of the coming years: energy transition. Moreover, we are at the vanguard of the new ELTIF 2.0 regulation, giving an even larger number of clients the possibility to make tangible, long-term investments in the real economy via private assets less correlated with public markets.”

Renato Miraglia, head of wealth management and private banking Italy at UniCredit added: “We are proud to be the first to distribute ACT Equity ELTIF in Italy, innovating our offering and responding to client demand for dedicated investment solutions. The Fund gives our wealth and private clients unique opportunities to diversify their portfolios with investments in private equity, benefitting from Apollo’s international experience, especially in the North American market.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Andrea Moneta, senior adviser for Italy, and Apollo operating partner, said: “UniCredit is known for its innovative leadership in wealth management. As Apollo continues to expand its presence in Italy, we are delighted to deepen our relationship with UniCredit Group and work together to offer differentiated private market strategies to help meet clients’ long-term return and diversification needs.”

Clients served by UniCredit’s wealth management and private banking networks in Italy can subscribe to the ACT Equity ELTIF beginning 30 January 2024, with launches in other UniCredit territories expected in the coming months.