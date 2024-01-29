Martin Hillyer has been hired as the intermediary relationship director by Hampden & Co. He will report to the bank’s head of professional partnerships, Hannah Berridge.
In order to help clients tailor borrowing options, Hillyer’s primary responsibility in this post will be cultivating and expanding relationships with mortgage intermediaries.
Mortgage brokers and other professional intermediaries, including wealth managers, financial advisers, accountants, and solicitors, have shown a considerable demand for Hampden & Co’s lending, deposits, and daily banking services.
In August, Hampden & Co released its first-half 2023 results, which showed that the number of clients had increased by 8% to almost 5,000, mostly due to a significant increase in introductions from intermediaries.
As a senior business development executive, Hillyer oversaw partnerships with introducers and intermediaries at Weatherbys Private Bank before joining Hampden & Co.
In addition, he has held prominent positions at Barclays, such as head of key clients – wealth business development.
Throughout 2023, Hampden & Co kept expanding its banking and senior management teams in response to solid client demand.
This included Claire Mann, who started as the bank’s first head of client propositions in November, and Mark Plummer, who joined as head of private banking in London.
Hillyer commented: “Intermediaries really value working with partners who can serve their clients well and that is where Hampden & Co excels. I very much look forward to enhancing the bank’s intermediary relationships.”
“We are delighted to welcome Martin to the Hampden & Co team. He has extensive knowledge of intermediation in the private banking and wealth market and his proven ability to develop and deepen professional relationships will be key to our continued success,” added Berridge.