In the head of client proposition role, Mann will lead Hampden & Co’s client relationship programme (CRM) and continue growing its commitment to provide exceptional client service and build deep long-term relationships.
She will report to Andrew Bell, chief commericial officer.
Mann joins from Handelsbanken where she was senior operations and programme manager in charge of the design, implementation and management of CRM.
In addition, she has held CRM roles at NatWest, KPMG and HSBC.
Mann said: “Hampden & Co is seeing strong client growth through its relationship-based approach and a clear vision of how to continue providing exceptional levels of service as this growth continues. I very much look forward to enhancing the bank’s client relationship management capabilities and driving growth through even more compelling relationships.”
Bell added: “We are delighted to welcome Claire to the Hampden & Co team. She brings an extensive knowledge of private banking and a proven ability to develop compelling client propositions. This appointment reflects our continued commitment to the quality of the experience we deliver for our clients.”
Hampden & Co reported an 8% growth in client numbers across H1 2023, ending the period with over 5,000.
Also, thanks to a rise in referrals from professional partners, H1 2023 saw a year-on-year increased of 13% in terms of clients for Hampden & Co.
This was attributed to a higher demand for personalised and tailored banking services from HNW individuals and families.
Total lending by the bank increased 6% year-on-year to hit £461m ($587m). Deposits also rose 6% year-on-year to reach £773m.
Furthermore, client demand helped total income increase for Hampden & Co in H1 2023 to £15.5m, up 74% year-on-year. Pre-tax profit for the bank was £5m for the time period as well.
In addition, to meet client needs, the firm hired in the half. Patrick Preece and John Glanville joined as banking directors based in London while Mark Plummer joined as the head of private banking in London.