Hampden & Co, a UK private bank, has appointed Mark Plummer as head of private banking for its London branch.

Plummer, one of the most skilled professionals in UK private banking, started his career at Coutts, where he spent 12 years before moving on to C. Hoare & Co. for another 13 years.

He joined Barclays wealth as head of banking and credit in 2008 before transferring to Handelsbanken in 2016 to establish and oversee its Mayfair office.

With a strong understanding of risk, revenue development, and change, Plummer has an extensive amount of experience leading teams, developing private and corporate banking operations, and caring for high-value clients.

Plummer will manage the bankers for Hampden & Co. in London and report to chief commercial officer Andrew Bell.

Hampden & Co has grown substantially since its inception in 2015, and it has hired to satisfy client demand.

Along with Plummer, recent hires include John Glanville, Kevin Eagles, Alistair Macpherson, and Gill Saunders, as well as Hannah Berridge as head of professional partnerships.

Overall, the bank employed 125 employees at the end of 2022, a rise from 102.

Mark Plummer, head of private banking, London, at Hampden & Co, said: “Hampden & Co has developed strong momentum in the market, supported by a highly personalised service proposition which is delivered by an excellent team. We have significant ambitions for the bank which I’m confident we will meet and exceed over the coming years.”

Andrew Bell, chief commercial officer at Hampden & Co, added: “Mark brings extensive knowledge of private banking and a proven track-record of building trusted relationships. Hampden & Co has grown into a major private banking player in the UK and his appointment underlines our ambition to continue to grow and deliver for clients and professionals.”

In April of this year, Hampden & Co stated that overall income for FY2022 was up 73% year on year to £23m, marking it its best year to date.

Deposit growth and demand for the bank’s lending offerings, such as retirement, interest-only, and self-build mortgages, as well as portfolio lending, benefited the bank.

Its client base grew 11% to 4,700 in 2022.