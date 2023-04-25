Kirsty Everett has been appointed as chief compliance officer and a member of the group executive committee at Barclays, subject to approval from regulators.

Everett comes from HSBC, where she was group head of compliance.

She held numerous key compliance responsibilities at HSBC, including Compliance Chief Operating Officer.

Everett has significant experience in the compliance arena, including seven years at UBS in a variety of capacities, most recently as the designated chief compliance officer.

As a chartered accountant who started her career at Arthur Andersen and Deloitte, Everett later transitioned from audit to consultancy, specialising in financial crime, regulatory investigations, and compliance and risk management initiatives.

Matt Fitzwater, who has been serving as interim chief compliance officer at Barclays, will be replaced by Everett.

Fitzwater will re-join Barclays Legal as group centre general counsel following a transitional period.

C.S. Venkatakrishnan, group chief executive officer at Barclays, said: “I look forward to working closely with Kirsty as we execute on our strategy and continue to focus on delivering an excellent service for our clients and customers.

“I would like to thank Matt Fitzwater for his leadership as chief compliance officer on an interim basis over the last few months; his leadership of the function and contribution to the group executive committee during this transition has been invaluable.”

Subject to regulatory permission, Kirsty will start working for Barclays on July 1st.

Barclays has posted an attributable profit of £5bn for the year 2022, a fall of 19% compared with £6.2bn a year ago.

For the year ended 31 December 2022, the bank’s total income rose 14% year-on-year to £24.95bn.

Total operating expenses increased to £16.73bn from £14.66bn in 2021.

Barclays said its profit before tax for the 2022 stood at £7bn, down 14% compared with £8.19bn a year earlier.

Profit after tax declined 15% to £5.97bn from £7.05bn in the year ago period.

The banking group reported credit impairment charges of £1.22bn as against £653m a year ago.