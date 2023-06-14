Patrick Preece has been hired as a banking director by UK private bank Hampden & Co at its London location.

Preece previously worked for Investec in their City Professionals team.

Additionally, he has worked at Coutts, where he began his career in private banking, and C. Hoare & Co., where he was a relationship manager on the team that served entrepreneurs.

He will provide clients at Hampden & Co. a bespoke solution that includes regular banking, deposits, and a variety of specialised borrowing.

Hampden & Co has continued to strengthen its banking and senior management teams in line with an increase in clientele and solid financial results.

Along with Patrick, other recent hires include John Glanville, Kevin Eagles, and Alistair Macpherson as banking directors, as well as Mark Plummer as head of private banking, London.

The bank said that FY2022 had its biggest year yet, with total income jumping 73% year over year to £23m.

The bank benefited from an increase in deposits and from a demand for its lending products, such as portfolio lending, interest-only and self-build mortgages, as well as retirement loans.

As of the end of 2022, it still attracted customers, with a yearly growth rate of 11%.

Preece said: “Hampden & Co’s client-centric approach and focus on delivering an exceptional banking experience has helped it to become a major UK private bank. I look forward to using my experience and knowledge to deliver for our clients.”

Mark Plummer, head of private banking, London, at Hampden & Co, added: “We are delighted to welcome Patrick to the team. He brings extensive knowledge of private banking and a track record of building trusted relationships with clients. His appointment further underscores the bank’s aspirations to grow and to serve the needs of clients in London and the South East.”