Accurate Advisory Group, a Florida business with 30 CRM users and more than 5,000 clients served, and Wealthbox, the CRM software for financial advisers, have announced a new firm-wide CRM partnership.

Wealthbox is poised for substantial expansion in 2024 and beyond, as seen by the several new agreements it just announced with major advising companies. New features and collaborations are being revealed on a daily basis.

The decision of Accurate Advisory Group to use Wealthbox as its firm-wide CRM demonstrates the firm’s commitment to provide advisers access to innovative technology.

“This agreement solidifies Wealthbox and Accurate Advisory Group’s shared commitment to helping advisors provide excellent client experiences,” said Jomin Bishop, VP of enterprise sales at Wealthbox. “We look forward to supporting Accurate Advisory Group’s continued success.”

Duane Mercer, chief information officer of Accurate Advisory Group added: “We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Wealthbox for a firmwide CRM implementation. Accurate Advisory Group is dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological advancements to better serve our clients and advisers. Wealthbox’s innovative CRM platform aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional client experiences and streamlining operational processes. We believe this collaboration will enhance our overall efficiency and contribute to the continued success of Accurate Advisory Group.”

Company partnerships

Anchorage Digital Bank National Association and Onramp Invest, a Securitize firm, have announced an industry-first provision of digital asset block trading for financial advisers.

A significant advancement in equitable pricing and effective execution for RIAs is made possible by the combination of Onramp’s adviser first alternatives access tools with Anchorage Digital’s industry-first crypto block trading system.

As the only federally licensed certified custodian for cryptocurrency with trading through Anchorage Hold, the relationship offers safe, secure, and easy access to digital assets through Anchorage Digital Bank.