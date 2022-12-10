The global banking and payments industry experienced a 7% drop in new job postings related to corporate governance in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 7% decrease in the previous quarter and a 30% increase versus Q3 2021.
Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 5% share of the global banking and payments industry’s corporate governance-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 4% over the prior quarter.
Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 5%, emerged as the top corporate governance-related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 4% quarter-on-quarter. General and Operations Managers came in second with a share of 4% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 14% over the previous quarter.
The other prominent corporate governance roles include Financial Examiners with a 4% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 3% share of new job postings.
The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Citigroup , Standard Chartered , JPMorgan Chase and US Bank. Together they accounted for a combined share of 21% of all corporate governance-related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.
Citigroup posted 3,779 corporate governance-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Standard Chartered 1,992 jobs, JPMorgan Chase 1,825 jobs, and US Bank 1,755 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.
The largest share of corporate governance-related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 49% followed by Canada (11%) and India (10%). The share represented by the US was 2% higher than the 48% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.