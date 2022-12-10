The global banking and payments industry experienced a 7% drop in new job postings related to corporate governance in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 7% decrease in the previous quarter and a 30% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 5% share of the global banking and payments industry’s corporate governance-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 4% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive corporate governance-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 5%, emerged as the top corporate governance-related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 4% quarter-on-quarter. General and Operations Managers came in second with a share of 4% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 14% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent corporate governance roles include Financial Examiners with a 4% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 3% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in banking and payments industry accounted for 21% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Citigroup , Standard Chartered , JPMorgan Chase and US Bank. Together they accounted for a combined share of 21% of all corporate governance-related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.

Citigroup posted 3,779 corporate governance-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Standard Chartered 1,992 jobs, JPMorgan Chase 1,825 jobs, and US Bank 1,755 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 49% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of corporate governance-related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 49% followed by Canada (11%) and India (10%). The share represented by the US was 2% higher than the 48% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.