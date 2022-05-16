Wetherbys Private Bank hires Hoare & Co veteran

Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Wetherbys Private Bank has appointed Kevin Eagles, formerly of Hoare & Co, as a private banker in its Mayfair office.

Eagles has over 30 years’ experience in financial services and joins from Arc and Co Private Finance, which he specialised in advising on mortgages and property-related borrowing.

He also spent over 20 years at Hoare & Co where he managed a varied portfolio of mainly HNWIs that included City professionals, estate owners, entertainers and entrepreneurs.

Weatherbys Bank managing director, Quentin Marshall, said: “I am delighted to welcome Kevin on board, where his experience in dealing with high-net-worth clients combined with a specialism in lending will enhance the excellent work already being undertaken by the team.

“Kevin brings with him extensive experience of working with highly successful individuals and I am confident that he will be a great asset to our growing business.”

Eagles added: “I am genuinely excited to be joining such a well-respected and historic business and am looking forward to working with a team renowned for its outstanding personal service.”

Other people moves

JP Morgan Chase & Co. is set to raise employee headcount at its private banking unit as it seeks to expand its global operations for the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) segment, reported Bloomberg News.

JP Morgan private bank Europe, Middle East and Africa CEO Pablo Alvarez-Alonso is planning a double-digit percentage growth in headcount in the next five years.

Wells Fargo & Company has named Sol Gindi as the new head of Wells Fargo Advisors (WFA) and head of the Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) Client Relationship Group.

Gindi succeeds Jim Hays, who is retiring from the role after working 35 years in the financial service space.

Hay will continue with the firm over the coming months to ensure a smooth leadership transition.