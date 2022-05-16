Wells Fargo Advisors gets new head

Wells Fargo & Company has named Sol Gindi as the new head of Wells Fargo Advisors (WFA) and head of the Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) Client Relationship Group.

Gindi succeeds Jim Hays, who is retiring from the role after working 35 years in the financial service space.

Hay will continue with the firm over the coming months to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

In his new role, Gindi will oversee Wells Fargo brokerage and wealth management channels, the independent business, and First Clearing. He will report to WIM head Barry Sommers.

Related

Advisor leading client relationships will report to Gindi, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the appointment, Sommers said: “Sol has been a strong CFO for WIM and has been deeply immersed in every aspect of our business.

“I have every confidence he will be a dynamic leader as we grow the Wells Fargo wealth management business. Jim has been a strong leader and partner and I wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement.”

Gindi joined Wells Fargo in October 2020 as CFO for WIM reporting to Mike Santomassimo, Wells Fargo CFO.

Prior to joining Wells Fargo, he served several senior positions at the Wealth Management and Consumer Banking businesses of JP Morgan.

During his time at JP Morgan, he was in charge of client service, client and advisor experience, client and advisor platforms, branch real estate, branch operations, and the innovation lab.

WIM offers financial products and services through a number of bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. It manages close to $2trn in client assets.