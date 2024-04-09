Ossama Soliman has been named CEO of Titanbay, the European private markets investment platform for wealth managers, private banks, and investment advisers.
The last position that Soliman had at Titanbay was chief operating officer.
Upon joining the company in June 2023, he has been in charge of technology, product, data and analytics, operations, and end-to-end company operations throughout the organisation.
Soliman has over 23 years of knowledge in technology and financial services, constructing global financial B2B products from start-up and expanding them to multibillion-dollar businesses, as well as helping millions of customers worldwide as a general manager at Amazon.
Moreover, he was a product leader at American Express, and, lastly, a chief product officer of two fintech unicorn startups in London, TrueLayer and Zilch, where he efficiently enlarged both into international financial services.
Thomas Eskebaek, co-founder and departing CEO of Titanbay, will hand off the reins to Soliman as he steps back from regular duties to join the company’s board of directors.
Since the company’s founding in 2019, Eskebaek has guided it through a period of stellar expansion, the most notable of which was in 2023 when Titanbay expanded its B2B Assets Under Management (AUM) 8.2 times while providing services to asset management firms across 13 nations.
Moreover, the current leadership team, which includes a unique mix of IT, asset management, and private equity experts with backgrounds from EQT, Goldman Sachs, Adams Street, Barings, abrdn, HSBC, and Google, amongst others, will continue to provide assistance to Soliman.
He will keep the company growing as it enters private markets by focusing on the needs of the client, increasing its client acquisition efforts, and expanding the company’s geographic and product offerings.
Soliman will oversee a group of professionals in Titanbay’s London, Dublin, and Luxembourg offices as CEO.
He will also uphold the company’s current connections with Mercer, abrdn, FNZ, and Motive Partners.
Commenting on his appointment, Soliman said: “Titanbay is a rocket ship of a business with great people, forward-thinking customers, and a stellar set of strategic partners. It is an honour to have the opportunity to lead the business into the next phase of explosive growth. We are obsessed with building world-class investment and tech products to bring private markets to wealth managers, private banks, and their clients. I’m very excited about the journey ahead.”
Jussi Nyrola, non-executive chairman, shared: “During his tenure, we made significant strides in opening up private markets and making them accessible to a broader customer base. Thomas’ leadership has been crucial in strengthening our foundation and positioning the company for the next growth phase.
“With Ossama’s leadership, technology know-how, extensive experience in scaling ventures, and comprehensive understanding of the B2B industry, we are poised to advance Titanbay’s strategy and continued growth.”
Eskebaek added: “I am hugely proud to have shaped Titanbay into the business it is today, but now is the right time for me to step back and hand over the reins to fresh leadership as the business continues to grow and scale. Having worked closely with Ossama over the last nine months, I am confident that he will deliver Titanbay’s strategic vision, and I am excited to join the board as the firm continues to evolve.”