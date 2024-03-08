Source: Shutterstock.com

In line with HSBC‘s plan to significantly boost its global private banking division in Asia, a team of highly qualified individuals has been assembled to cater specifically to the bank’s ultra-high net worth (UHNW) customer base.

With effect from 11 March 2024, Kerri Lim has been named head of the ultra-high net worth segment for Asia.

Lim brings over two decades of finance and banking expertise to HSBC, having worked with UBS, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse, specialising in customer relationship management and technology.

Her primary responsibility will be to lead UHNW’s growth strategy in Asia, collaborating with frontline teams to provide customised wealth products, platforms, and solutions. She will reside in Singapore.

Lim will report to Lavanya Chari, global head of investments and wealth solutions, as an entity, and Caroline Kitidis, global head UHNW segment, as a functional subordinate.

In addition, based in Singapore, Pritash Mathur has been appointed head of family office coverage for global South Asia/Global India (GSA).

Mathur additionally offers over 20 years of expertise in private banking, where he played a key role in the creation of the India onshore private bank in 2008 after working for HSBC in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Overseeing the UHNW expansion strategy for global India/GSA, he will cooperate effectively with collaboration partners and the market heads in India, Asia, MENA, and Europe to optimise HSBC’s capabilities.

Additionally, in Q4 2023, the bank appointed Edith Wong as head of UHNW Segment, North Asia, and Sam Wong as UHNW segment development manager, Asia, further solidifying its UHNW coverage in this crucial market.

Together, they will all be reporting to Lim.

Caroline Kitidis, global head of ultra-high net worth segment said: “Our ultra-high net worth clients want to partner with experts and advisers who can understand their unique challenges and are capable of fulfilling their ambitions and complex personal and business needs. We expanded our Asia team to allow us to better nurture long lasting and rewarding client relationships in this underserved market.”

Lok Yim, regional head of global private banking, Asia Pacific, added: “We are beyond a private bank for ultra-high net worth clients and family offices. The strong collaboration across diverse lines of business within HSBC Group enables a comprehensive one-stop banking experience, and this team will play a vital role in capturing growth opportunities in the region. Kerri, Pritash, Edith and Sam each offers their deep understanding of client needs, along with strong market acumen and expertise in different aspects of investment, wealth, and legacy planning. I am very excited to welcome the team on board.”