Eagle Capital Management, an independent asset manager with over $25bn in assets under management that focuses in high-quality, value-oriented stocks, has released its first ETF through Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator.
Eagle’s distilled high-conviction strategy which was created with an eye toward the long term and a fundamental value-oriented approach is furthered by the Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF.
This is the first ETF to be established via a separately managed account (SMA) conversion and fifth ETF to go live via the Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator.
Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator is a readily available institutional and outsourced solution that was developed in response to client demand during a spike in investor interest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
It offers services including fund launch and integration into the ETF ecosystem, portfolio implementation, and capital markets solutions.
Clients can launch, list, and manage their ETFs quickly and efficiently with the help of this tool.
Lisa Mantil, global head of Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator, shared: “Since day one, our focus has remained on providing our clients the tools, expertise, and infrastructure needed to enter the fast-growing ETF space in a way that enables them to drive forward their unique strategies and meet demand from their clients. We are thrilled to have supported Eagle Capital Management in bringing their first active ETF to market and look forward to empowering more clients to enter the space in the way that best serves them, whether that’s through SMA or mutual fund conversions, or bringing new strategies to market.”
