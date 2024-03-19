In order to increase the visibility of Black women’s voices among Washington policy makers, Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women (OMBW) has partnered with Angel Reese, the 2023 champion of women’s basketball.
The collaboration follows a new national survey by OMBW on economic mobility, which highlights the challenges Black women face in achieving generational wealth.
Reese appears alongside her mother, former college basketball player Angel Webb Reese, in a new national TV ad that addresses the obstacles preventing Black women from leaving a financial legacy for their families.
The ad sets the tone for a potent message to Congress by having Reese indicate the qualities she inherited from her mother.
Moreover, the advertising campaign is a component of OMBW’s attempts to use data to draw attention to the barriers that not only impede overall economic growth but also have an effect on the financial prospects of Black women and their families.
According to a 2021 OMBW study report titled Black Womenomics: Investing in the Underinvested, measures that narrow the earnings gap for Black women will increase yearly GDP growth in the US by 1.4-2.1% per year, or $300-450bn.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Maura Chanz and ColorCreative, a Black women-owned management business dedicated to advancing the voices of women and BIPOC creators, wrote, produced, and directed the advertisement.
Even though Reese had a significant role in previous name, image, and likeness (NIL) campaigns, this is the first advocacy-focused agreement that she has signed. At the conclusion of March Madness, the commercial will air on ESPN and Connected TV during the Elite Eight and Final Four games.
“I owe so much to my mom. She instilled in me my confidence, work ethic and my commitment to my community. It’s clear that from her generation to today, Black women are still facing challenges,” shared Reese.
“But I believe change is possible. I’m proud to be teaming up with Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women to make sure the voices of Black women in my community and across the country are heard.”
As OMBW partners, Reese and her mother stand with Bernice A. King, CEO of the King Center, and Hall of Fame Coach Dawn Staley in their advocacy for changes to public policy that will help close the opportunity gap for Black women.
Jessica Taylor, national director of One Million Black Women at Goldman Sachs commented: “Listening to Black women has been at the center of our work with One Million Black Women from the start, and through our public policy initiative and national surveys, we’re able to share their feedback directly with policy makers. Angel is a leader on and off the court, and we’re proud to partner with her on OMBW to help amplify the voices of Black women.”