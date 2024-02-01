Temenos Exchange, a partner network of integrated fintech solutions, now offers Wealth Dynamix solutions on its ecosystem.
With Wealth Dynamix, an established supplier of client lifecycle management, and its solution, businesses can cover the entire client lifecycle from start to finish, helping to provide more proactive, effective, and engaging relationship management, onboarding, and prospecting while maintaining compliance.
Integration with the Temenos Suite allows for complete client and investment management, an integrated method to operations across the front, middle, and back office, and a smooth and multichannel strategy to digital client engagement.
Temenos Exchange accelerates and scales up the release of innovative products.
The ecosystem allows banks to create new financial services more quickly and at a lower cost of development by providing pre-integrated and certified FinTech solutions that are simply installed on top of Temenos, an open platform for composable banking.
Martin Bailey, director of innovation and ecosystems, Temenos, said: “Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for FinTechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate, and monetise new banking solutions. The integration with Temenos and joining Temenos Exchange means Wealth Dynamix can write once and be readily available to the thousands of banks globally that run on our platform.”
Gary Linieres, CEO at Wealth Dynamix added: “Wealth Dynamix availability on Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of Wealth Dynamix. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Temenos platform to help us achieve our business goals.”
Wealth Dynamix collaborates with private banks and wealth management companies to provide a cohesive suite of CLM capabilities.
Furthermore, the company offers solutions spanning the entire CLM spectrum or focuses on particular areas like client onboarding and integrating with an organisation’s current architecture.
It caters to the widest spectrum of businesses, including worldwide mass affluent wealth managers, global private banks, and 10-person boutique investment managers and UHNW multi-family offices.